Salman Khan's dance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Naiyo Lagda fits perfectly to Aamir Khan's Dangal track. Watch

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde’s song Naiyo Lagda from their upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was recently shared by the cast and crew. Now, fans are collectively losing their mind over an edited video of the song, in which Salman is seen dancing to the title track of Aamir Khan's film Dangal (2016). The unexpected crossover of Naiyo Lagda with the Dangal song sung by Daler Mehandi was shared on Instagram on Monday, and has been attracting all kinds of reactions. Also read: Salman Khan's dance step in Naiyo Lagda song leaves viewers amused

Sharing the edited clip, Instagram user Oye Ankit, wrote over the video, "Galat Dangal download karli (Downloaded the wrong Dangal)." In his caption he wrote, "Bhai main gaya ab, bacha lena doston mujhe please (Brother I am gone now, please save me friends)." In the video, while Pooja made a brief appearance, Salman Khan's hook step from the original Naiyo Lagda music video, which has been grabbing attention since the song's release, could be seen. Salman is doing a stretching-like step, which a section of online users had said looked more like 'a leg workout'. Salman is seen dancing in picturesque Ladakh, flaunting his unique avatar from the film – long brown hair and sunglasses. He wore blue jeans and brown T-shirt with matching vest.

In the edited video, the Dangal title track played in the background. The 2016 film featured Aamir Khan as Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler training his daughters for the Commonwealth Games despite the existing social stigmas. The Nitesh Tiwari-directorial also featured Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Reacting to the video, an Instagram user commented, "Ye Sultan wala Dangal hai bhai, wrong number hai (This looks more like Salman's Sultan than Aamir's Dangal)." Another person agreed the dance reminded them of Salman from his 2016 film Sultan, where he played a wrestler. The comment read, "Sultan in parallel universe." Another person wrote about Salman's hook step, "Legs workout motivation feat Salman bhai (brother)." Another one wrote, "Ye tho Dharam ji se sikha dance inhone (he learnt this dance from Dharmendra)." A person also wrote, "Why is he performing lunges?"

Naiyo Lagda from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a romantic track starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde. It is sung by Kamal Khan and Palak Muchhal, and is composed by Himesh Reshammiya. The song was unveiled during Bigg Boss 16’s finale on Sunday.

