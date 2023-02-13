Salman Khan's dance step in Naiyo Lagda song leaves viewers amused: 'When you do lunges and shoot the song on same day'

Salman Khan unveiled the first song from his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan during the Bigg Boss 16 finale on Sunday. Titled Naiyo Lagda, the song features Salman in long hair and shades, grooving alongside Pooja Hegde on the picturesque terrain of Ladakh. However, the highlight of the song was Salman's unique dance step, which looked more like leg exercise as he brought his knees to the ground one by one. Also read: Fans spot Daggubati Venkatesh’s cameo in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser: 'Its going to be special'

Naiyo Lagda has been sung by Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal with music by Himesh Reshammiya. It has been written by Shabbir Ahmed. As soon as Salman shared the song on social media, many commented on his peculiar dance step in particular.

A Twitter user asked, “Is he playing PT teacher (physical trainingteacher) in the film?” Another said, “When you have to do lunges and shoot the song on the same day... Bhai OG (original).” One more tweeted, “Me jeans pant ese hi check karta hoon shopping karne jaata hoo tab (whenever I go shopping, I check jeans and pants in the same way).” A person also commented, “Aisa lag raha hai bhai batting karne ja rahe hai toh usse ka warmup kar rahe hai (it seems he is going to bat and doing warm up before his turn).” A Twitter user also said, “Bhai apna daily workout bhi gaane ke andar hi kar dete hai (bhai does his daily workout in the song itself).”

Many Salman Khan fans also came out in his support. A fan reacted to a Twitter user, “Bhai tum to yeh step bhi nahin kar paaoge (you can't even do this brother)." Another said, “Bhai woh bhai hai jo karte hai vahi style ho jata hai. bhai aur jo hilte vahi dance ho jata hai (he is Bhai, whatever he does becomes a style and however he moves becomes a dance step).”

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Venkatesh Daggubati and would mark the film debut of Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari. It is scheduled to release this Eid in April.

