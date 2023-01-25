Fans spot Daggubati Venkatesh’s cameo in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser: 'Its going to be special'

The teaser of Salman Khan’s upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, was released on Wednesday along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan in theatres. The Farhad Samji film features Telugu actor Daggubati Venkatesh and his glimpse in the teaser left his fans asking for more. Also read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser leaked in Pathaan screening; Salman Khan teases slick yet emotional action film. Watch

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill. It is scheduled to release around Eid this year. Venkatesh, who was last seen in Telugu film F3, made his Hindi debut with 1993 film, Anari. Two years later, he was seen in Taqdeerwala. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan marks his comeback to Bollywood after 28 years.

40 seconds into the leaked teaser of the film from the screening of Pathaan, Venkatesh can be seen in the frame alongside Pooja Hegde and Bhoomika Chawla. It seems he plays a South Indian character and there is a sequence during a temple festival.

Venkatesh’s fans took to Twitter to share their excitement. Most of them said they’re happy to see him return to Bollywood after a long time. One user wrote: “Just saw Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser. Surprised to see Venkatesh in a frame, and it looked like a nice role.” Another user wrote: “We will get to see Victory Venkatesh in the movie along with Salman Khan. It’s going to special.”

Meanwhile, Venkatesh’s new Telugu project was announced on Wednesday. Titled Saindhav, the film sees him collaborate with filmmaker Sailesh Kolanu for the first time. Going by the poster, it looks like a big-budget action film.

Venkatesh currently awaits the release of the Indian adaptation of Ray Donavan, in which he’s teamed up with his nephew Rana Daggubati for the first time. The show also marks Venkatesh’s OTT debut. When the announcement was made, Rana said in a statement: “It is completely different from what both of us have done in our careers so far. I am extremely happy to work with a crew and a platform that knows this format the best. It will be new, challenging and fun. We are looking forward to filming soon.” Venkatesh, too, expressed his excitement and added, “I cannot wait to work with Rana. I am sure we will have a blast on sets. I am a huge fan of Ray Donovan and the team is pulling out all the stops to ensure we do justice to it.”

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON