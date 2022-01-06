Salman Khan’s ex Somy Ali reveals why they broke up and what she learned from his parents

Former actor Somy Ali, who was in a relationship with actor Salman Khan for several years in the 90s, revealed the reason for their split. She left for the US after the break-up.

Salman and Somy reportedly dated from 1991 to 1999. She also lauded his parents and revealed what she learnt from them.

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Somy said, “I learned a lot from his parents and household. I also learned from Salman. Ultimately, in any relationship, if you are not happy, it’s better to part ways. That was the case of the relationship between Salman and me. I decided to go back to America.”

“What I learned from his parents is so phenomenal. They had an open house. Every day people would come and go. They would be loving and feed them. The door was never locked. Another pivotal lesson I learned is that we are all the same. They did not differentiate in religion at all. They never saw any difference in religion. It is very important to learn from them,” she added.

Somy also called Salman ‘generous’ and praised him for his love for animals. She also commended him for the philanthropic work that he is doing through his Being Human foundation.

During the same interview, Somy said that she began dating Salman when she was 17. She was drawn to him after she watched Maine Pyaar Kiya and travelled to India because she wanted to marry him. They eventually got into a relationship a year after she expressed her feelings for him.

Somy shot a film with Salman that was eventually shelved. During her brief stint in Bollywood, Somy worked in films such as Krishan Avtaar with Mithun Chakraborty, Yaar Gaddar with Saif Ali Khan and Anth with Suniel Shetty.

