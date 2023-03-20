Salman Khan’s friend reveals what Lawrence Bishnoi aide said in threat email: 'Agli baar jhatka...'

Security around actor Salman Khan was increased by Mumbai Police on Sunday after his personal assistant received a threat email on Saturday. A case has been registered against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, his aide Goldy Brar and another person in Bandra Police station for allegedly issuing threat to the actor. Now, one of Salman Khan’s friends has revealed the text from Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide Goldy in the threat email. Also read: Salman Khan's security beefed up by Mumbai police after he received threat on email

Salman Khan at a press conference in 2022. (File Photo)

After Salman Khan’s personal assistant received a threat mail on behalf of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the actor's friend Prashant Gunjalkar filed a police complaint and Mumbai Police registered an FIR against Lawrence Bishnoi, his aide Goldy Brar, and the sender of the email, Rohit Garg. Prashant reportedly said that Goldy asked in the threat email whether the actor had seen the recent interview of Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in Tihar jail, where he asked Salman to apologise for killing a blackbuck or get ‘ready to face the consequences.’

According to an ETimes report, in the complaint, Prashant Gunjalkar said, “I regularly visit Salman’s home and office. On Saturday, I was at his office, when I saw the threat email in Patel’s (Salman Khan's PA Jordy Patel) inbox. The threat mail said Goldy bhai (Goldy Brar) ko baat karni hai tere boss Salman se. Interview (of Lawrence Bishnoi) dekh hi liya hoga usne shayad, nahi dekha ho toh bol diyo dekh lega. Matter close karna hai to baat karva dio, face-to-face karna ho vo bata dio. Abhi time rehte inform kardiya hai, agli baar jhatka hi dekhne ko milega (Goldy Brar wants to talk to Salman Khan. He must have watched Lawrence Bishnoi's interview by now, if not, make him watch it. If you want the matter to be closed, make me speak with Salman, while there is still time, or else face the consequences).”

In his ABP interview, Lawrence Bishnoi said that Salman Khan had humiliated his community by killing a blackbuck. Salman was accused of killing blackbucks in Rajasthan during the shoot of his film Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999). Members of the Bishnoi community filed a complaint against Salman Khan and his co-stars from Hum Saath Saath Hain in connection with the killings of the animals. The 1998 blackbuck poaching case has surfaced frequently in the media in over the past two decades, and is still pending in courts.

Salman Khan will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is set to release on Eid this year. The teaser of the movie was released on January 25. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also features Pooja Hegde and marks the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill.

