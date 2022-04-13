Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur and Preity Zinta share cuddles, meet for lunch in Los Angeles. See pics
bollywood

Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur and Preity Zinta share cuddles, meet for lunch in Los Angeles. See pics

Preity Zinta and actor Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur met in Los Angeles. They posed for pictures during their ‘lunch date’. Check out the post here.
Preity Zinta and actor Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur.
Updated on Apr 13, 2022 11:01 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Preity Zinta met singer Iulia Vantur in Los Angeles. She is rumoured to be Salman Khan's girlfriend as well. Taking to Instagram, Preity shared pictures as they posed and smiled for the camera during their ‘lunch date’. (Also Read | Preity Zinta thanks Punjab Kings for making her twins Jai and Gia’s 1st IPL game memorable, fans call them ‘lucky charm')

In one of the pictures, Preity was seen holding Iulia Vantur, while in another Iulia planted a kiss on Preity's head. For their outing, Preity wore an off-white sweater while Iulia sported a brown leather jacket. Both of them kept her hair loose.

Sharing the pictures, Preity captioned the post, "Admit it @vanturiulia (star eyes emoji) Life would be so boring without me (upside-down face emoji) #girlfriends #lunchdate #photodump #ting." Iulia commented, "@realpz (hugging face and red heart emojis) you are so right, the best day in LA (okay and dizzy symbol emojis). I love u."

Preity regularly shares her pictures on Instagram, giving fans glimpses into her life. Recently, she posted a selfie in a green outfit. As the sun shone from behind her in the picture, Preity wrote, "Sunny Sunday #ting."

The actor and her husband Gene Goodenough became parents last year. In November, Preity and Gene welcomed twins Jai and Gia. The children were born via surrogacy.

The actor was last seen in the film, Bhaiaji Superhit, opposite Sunny Deol, in 2018. She is also the owner of the IPL cricket team Punjab Kings, earlier named Kings XI Punjab.

Meanwhile, Iulia is often seen with Salman Khan. She was also spotted at his birthday party . Iulia also appeared as a guest on Salman's show Bigg Boss 15.

In an interview with Times Of India, Iulia spoke about making her own mark despite being associated with Salman. She had said, "You have to put in the extra effort. Of course, it comes with advantages and disadvantages. The visibility is there, and it helps a lot. And as I said, his input, his experience helps a lot, but in the end, you have to put extra, extra effort to make a mark of your own for people to know you for your work and as Iulia, and not as someone who is associated with another person."

Topics
preity zinta iulia vantur salman khan
