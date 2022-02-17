Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan buys 1750 square feet property with four car parking spaces for 10 crore: report

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma has reportedly bought a luxurious house in Mumbai. The house is said to be located in the suburb of Mumbai's Khar West and costed Arpita a whopping ₹10 crore, as per a report.

The property is reportedly located on the 12th floor of the Flying Carpet building built by Satguru Developers. The apartment is spread over 1750 sq ft and comes with four car parking spaces. The registration of the property happened on February 4 and Arpita paid an amount of ₹40 lakh as stamp duty, shows documents accessed by Zapkey.

According to a report by Money Control, local brokers of the area have said that the project only has 3 BHKs and 4 BHKs which are available for ₹60,000- ₹65,000 per sq ft. The property is close to the Bombay Gymkhana and the rental rates of the property ranges from ₹1.75 lakh to ₹2 lakh a month.

Earlier in December, it was reported that Salman has given one of his properties in Mumbai on rent. The actor has rented out the apartment he owns at Shiv Asthan Heights, Bandra West, Mumbai, at ₹95,000 a month, as per Money Control.

The rented out apartment is situated on the 14th floor with the unit spread across 758 square feet. Salman himself lives in Bandra, in Galaxy Apartments, which is located close to the Bandra Bandstand in the city.

Arpita married actor Aayush Sharma in 2014, and the couple is parents to two children - son Ahil, born in 2016, and daughter Ayat, born in 2019.

In an old interview with Hindustan Times, Arpita revealed that she is closest to Sohail of all the Khan siblings. She said, “I’m closest to Sohail Bhai! I have literally grown up with him. We share a very easy, fun relationship. As for Salman bhai, I love and respect him immensely. He is like a father figure. I would not like to cross the line with him.”

