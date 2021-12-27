Salman Khan says he and Shah Rukh Khan 'might come together' for a film, reveals the title of Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel

Salman Khan has said there is a possibility that he and his close friend superstar Shah Rukh Khan might come together for a film, after the duo will be seen making extended appearances in each other's upcoming movies, Tiger 3 and Pathan. The actor also revealed the title of Bajrangi Bhaijaan's sequel - Pawanputra Bhaijaan.

Tiger 3 is the next chapter in the spy action-thriller franchise, which will see Salman and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles as agents Tiger and Zoya. Shah Rukh Khan is appearing in the film in a cameo. Similarly, Salman will make an extended cameo appearance as Tiger in Shah Rukh's next film Pathan. Both films are being produce by Yash Raj Films. There were reports that the films will be a part of YRF's 'spy universe', which will ultimately bring its heroes for a movie together.

During a media interaction outside his Panvel farmhouse on Monday, where he is celebrating his 56th birthday, Salman seemed to confirm this possibility. “We are coming together in Tiger and Pathan. Tiger 3 should be released by December 2022, before that Pathan will release. Then maybe both of us will come together,” he told reporters. Tiger 3 is helmed by Maneesh Sharma, while Pathan is directed by Siddharth Anand.

During the interaction, Salman also revealed the title of his upcoming sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which he had announced recently. Responding to a query about working with SS Rajamouli, Salman said, “No, there is nothing like that (a film with Rajamouli). If it happens it will be great as he is an extremely good director. But I am definitely working with his father, KV Vijayendra Prasad. He had written the script of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and he is now writing its sequel too, which is titled Pavanputra Bhaijaan.”

Directed by Kabir Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan featured Salman as a man, who embarks on a journey to take a mute six-year-old Pakistani girl - played by Harshaali Malhotra - separated in India from her parents, back to her hometown in the neighbouring country.

Another announcement Salman made on the spot was the potential sequel to his 2006 hit No Entry. He said, “Once Tiger 3 is over, then perhaps No Entry sequel might begin, then Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will probably happen.” The Anees Bazmee directorial No Entry was a hit comedy which featured an ensemble cast of Salman, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, and Celina Jaitley, with Bipasha Basu in an extended cameo.

(With PTI inputs)

