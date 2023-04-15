Salman Khan says he ditched a taxi driver before he was famous, paid him back fare with interest: 'We both had a laugh'

Salman Khan's next film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, will be released in theatres on April 21. The actor's film is once again arriving for Eid, a tradition that first began with Wanted in 2009. While the actor has amassed great fame and fortune since his leading role in Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), there was a time when he did not have money for cab fare. Recently, he recalled how he duped a taxi driver during his college days. However, after he began modelling and became famous, he met the guy again and was able to pay him back with interest. (Also read: Salman Khan delivers monologue on women who left him for another, ruined his life. Watch)

Salman Khan at the trailer launch Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in Mumbai. (ANI Photo)(Girish Srivastav)

The actor is the eldest son of screenwriter Salim Khan and his first wife Salma Khan. He has two brothers, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan and two sisters Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan. After his father split with his writing partner Javed Akhtar, he had a bit of a tough time finding his bearings again as a solo writer. So the money was often tight in the Khan household.

While promoting his next film on a TV show, the actor recalled how he skipped out on paying the money on a ride once. He said, "We used to travel by train to college, but sometimes, we felt like travelling comfortably. So, one day, I decided to take a taxi. But the fun part was that I did not have any money. I stopped the driver a lane away from my college and told him that I would get the money, but I never returned." The actor was studying at Mumbai's St Xavier's College but eventually dropped out.

He added, "Eventually, I got into modelling and started earning quite well. So, once, I decided to take a taxi back home. Throughout the journey, the driver kept saying that he had seen me somewhere before. When I reached home, I told him that I will [go upstairs and] get the money. That’s when it struck him and he immediately recognised me. We both had a laugh about the incident, but I made sure to pay back the due fare, with interest.”

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Palak Tiwari, Bhagyashree and Shehnaaz Gill.

