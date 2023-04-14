Salman Khan delivers monologue on women who left him for another, ruined his life. Watch

Salman Khan will be seen promoting his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend. A promo from the episode shows host Kapil Sharma asking Salman about the one whom he has given the right to call him ‘jaan (lover)’. And soon after, the actor goes on to say a long monologue about how women come into his life, destroy his life and then move to another to destroy the other's life as well. Also read: Pooja Hegde reacts to dating rumours with Salman Khan Salman Khan delivered a long monologue on what, according to him, women do when they are in relationship.

The promo opens with Kapil asking Salman, "Waise Bhai to aapko har koi bolta hai, Jaan bolne ka haq kisko de rakha hai aajkal (everyone calls you Bhai but whom have you given the right to call you Jaan these days."

Salman says, “Kisi ko haq nahi dena jaan bolne ka - jaan se start hota hai aur fir jaan lelete hain....I am so happy to be with you, main itni khushnaseeb hu, thoda sa waqt nikal jata hai, uske baad i love you aata hai, jaise i love you aaya, jaise pata chala ki ye phasa uske baad aapki zindagi barbad. (I don’t want to give this right to anyone. They start with calling ‘Jaan’ and then they claim his life. They say, ‘I am so happy to be with you, I am so lucky’. Some time passes by and as soon as they say ‘I love you’, the life gets destroyed).”

Without a pause, he continues, “Jaan ek bada hi incomplete word hai. actually pura sentence shayad ye hoga ki ‘jaan le lungi teri, uske baad kisi aur ko jaan banaungi, uski bhi jaan lungi (Jaan is an incomplete word. The entire sentence seems to be 'I will take your life, will make someone else my life and will then take his life as well).”

Salman as well as Kapil, Archana Puran Singh and the audience burst into laughter as Salman said his monologue. Sony shared the promo with the caption, “#SalmanKhan toh har ladke ki dil ki baat keh rahe hain (Salman is talking on every man's behalf)!”

Many men seem to agree with Salman, one of them wrote, “Bhai apna dard bayan kr rha hai dekho smjho ki single hi theek hai (he is sharing his pain, learn from him and remain single).” But a viewer wrote, “Very insulting for every sincere or loyal woman.” A comment also read: “Sad that you are so unlucky Salman bhai not every girl is like this and mard wo h Jo aurat ko izzat deke samhal le usko (a man is one who takes care of the girl and give her respect).”

