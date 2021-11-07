Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Salman Khan says ‘naachna band kar’ as a fan tries to take a selfie with him, watch

Salman Khan seemed irritated by a fan who tried to take a selfie with him despite the paparazzi assuring him that they were photographing them together. 
Salman Khan snaps at a fan. (Varinder Chawla)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 10:09 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Salman Khan wasn't impressed with a fan trying to take a selfie with him on Sunday while the paparazzi were anyway taking a picture of both of them. 

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Salman Khan was out and about when a fan requested a picture with him. The actor obliged and posed with him for the paparazzi present there. However, the fan wanted to take a selfie instead. 

Salman told him that the paparazzi are taking a picture for him. “Le raha hai an (The cameramen are taking pictures),” he said. The cameramen present at the time also assured him that they were taking their pictures. But he refused to put down his phone. While he kept trying to adjust the angle, Salman said, “Naachna band kar (stop dancing around.)” The fan finally gave up. 

 

The actor, who is currently hosting Bigg Boss 14, appeared to be headed to a promotional event for his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth. The Bollywood film releases later this month. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim also stars Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. While Salman dons the cop uniform, Aayush plays a gangster. 

Speaking with RJ Siddharth Kannan in an interview, Mahesh said that he added songs and a female lead for Salman in the movie originally. “But somewhere along the way, as we progressed in the film, he only said, ‘Nahi bante gaane, nahi banti heroine (This film does not require songs and a heroine).’ Somewhere, he believed what he saw,” the actor-director said.

Aayush, on the other hand, spoke about working with Salman during a press conference. “Bhai is very kind. Real life mein toh kaafi sweet hai but jab aap movie set pe dekhte ho, that’s when you realise ki aap Salman Khan ke saamne khade ho aur aapko unko punch maarna hai. I think that way, thoda palpitation type ho gaya tha mujhe (He is very sweet in real life but when you see him on a film set, that’s when you realise that you are standing in front of Salman Khan and you have to punch him. I started getting palpitations),” he said. 

 

