Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan and Bhagyashree have an adorable Maine Pyaar Kiya reunion on Weekend Ka Vaar, watch

One of Salman Khan's first co-stars Bhagyashree will be appearing in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15. A glimpse of their reunion was shared on social media by Colors.

Bhagyashree draped a light pink saree while Salman Khan appeared on the show in a crisp suit. In the video, Bhagyrashree stood on the stage while Salman Khan entered the set riding a bicycle. The actors sang the song, Tum Ladki Ho, from their 1989 film. They held hands while Salman continued to cycle.

Salman and Bhagyashree were relatively new when they starred in Maine Pyaar Kiya. While the Rajshri Production film marked Bhagyashree's debut as an actor, it was Salman's first film as the lead. He had made his acting debut with Biwi Ho To Aisi.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Bhagyashree said, “Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) was dubbed in about a dozen languages. It was the biggest hit, be it in Tamil, Telugu or Spanish. I went to Spain a few years ago and people recognised me from the film. I would say that multilingual is my forte.”

“I’ve been very lucky and blessed. I couldn’t have had it better and I don’t think that I would want to replace Maine Pyar Kiya with any other project that’s there right now. But the money is crazy right now and I’m glad that I’ve come back at the right time,” she added. Bhagyashree was last seen in Thalaivii, with Kangana Ranaut, and has Radhe Shyam with Prabhas in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Salman Khan has Antim: The Final Truth all set for release. The film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and is a remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern (2018). Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma also stars in the movie. While Salman plays a cop, Aayush is seen as a gangster in the film.