Salman Khan schools filmmakers as he explains why Bollywood movies are not working: 'Galat picture banaoge toh...'

Salman Khan attended a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday. The actor spoke about the box office failure of Bollywood films in the recent past and said he has been saying for a long time that 'Hindi films are not working'. Salman opened up on why he thinks that is the case as he spoke about today's filmmakers, who are 'too cool'. He also questioned their 'understanding of India'. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir, I, Akshay, Ajay, we'll tire them out, says Salman Khan on competition with new generation of actors

Salman Khan poses for pictures during the inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. (ANI)

Apart from films such as last year's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva and Drishyam 2 and Shah Rukh Khan's recent release, Pathaan, many Bollywood movies have not done well at the box office since the Covid-19 pandemic. Salman was asked about this at a recent event, when he spoke about filmmakers not making the correct movies.

“I have been saying this for a long time that our Hindi films are not working. Galat picture banaoge toh kaise chalegi (If you make wrong movies, how will they work)? Today filmmakers have a different understanding of India. They feel it’s from Andheri to Colaba. The filmmakers that I have met and interacted with; they are too cool. They make that kind of content. However, Hindustan is way different. They start from the east of the railway stations," ETimes quoted Salman as saying at a recent media interaction.

Salman added, “I hope my words don’t come to bite me. Bhari nahi padhna chaiye (People shouldn’t question what kind of a film I have made). It (Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan) is releasing on April 21 and I hope everyone likes it.”

Salman was last seen on the big screen in a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. His last film as a lead, Radhe (2021), failed to perform well at the box office. Salman is now gearing up for his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite Pooja Hegde.

The action film directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films also features Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari in supporting roles. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was announced in January 2020 with the title Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. However, in August 2022, the film's official title was announced as Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

