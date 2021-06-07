Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Salman Khan seeks contempt action against Kamaal Khan for defamation

Salman Khan sought contempt action against Kamaal R Khan for continuing to make defamatory remarks despite latter's lawyer telling the court that his client would refrain from doing so.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 07:08 PM IST
Salman Khan had filed a defamation complaint against Kamaal R Khan over the latter's review of Radhe.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Monday filed an application before a court here demanding that contempt action be initiated against actor Kamaal R Khan for continuing to make defamatory remarks despite an undertaking not to do so.

The application was submitted in a defamation suit filed by Salman seeking to restrain Kamaal R Khan from directly or indirectly making and uploading videos or any other content on the actor, his business ventures and films/projects.

When the defamation suit was heard last month, Kamaal R Khan's advocate Manoj Gadkari told the court that his client would not make any further defamatory posts or remarks against Salman till the next date of hearing.

Salman had filed a defamation complaint against Kamaal R Khan over the latter's review of the just-released Hindi film Radhe.

On Monday, Salman's advocate Pradip Ghandy told Additional Sessions Judge C V Marathe that despite the assurance, Kamaal R Khan continued to publish defamatory tweets.

"This is contempt of court," Pradip Ghandy argued.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut calls Vikrant Massey a cockroach for calling Yami Gautam Radhe Maa: 'Lao meri chappal'

An application was then submitted seeking contempt action against Kamaal R Khan. The court heard arguments on the application and posted it for further hearing on June 11.

The court said till then the earlier statement made by Kamaal R Khan's advocate Manoj Gadkari will continue.

