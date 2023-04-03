Salman Khan shares glimpse of yet another stunt in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Yentamma teaser. Watch

Salman Khan is all set to introduce yet another antic with the release of his new song from his upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Titled Yentamma, the song teaser shows Salman Khan and South star Venkatesh Daggubati twinning in bright yellow shirts, mundu and sunglasses. They are introduced with a glimpse of them lying on the seats of two Royal Enfield bikes. Later, they are seen ready to dance on stage with their shirts and mundus paired with black boots. Also read: Director Farhad Samji addresses Salman Khan's Naiyyo Lagda memes: ‘Abhi aur songs aege’

Salman Khan in a still from Yentamma teaser.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The song has been sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev with an additional rap portion penned and sung by Raftaar. It has been composed by Payal Dev and written by Shabbir Ahmed. The song will be released on Sunday. The song poster shows Salman and Venkatesh sitting on their respective bikes. While Pooja Hegde and few others are seen standing besides Salman, Venkatesh is seen with Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill and others on his side.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last week, Salman had unveiled the festival song Bathukamma. It featured Pooja Hegde with her onscreen family of Venkatesh and Bhumika Chawla, celebrating the floral festival of Telangana. The song also featured Salman sporting a mundu for the first time as he joins her along with his friends including Shehnaaz, Palak, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam.

Salman Khan in a still from Yentamma teaser.

Before that, he had unveiled the romantic song Jee Rahe The Hum (Falling in Love), which is also sung by him. It had Salman and Pooja performing a stunt of falling to the ground but stopping before touching the floor. He had even joked about it, “Woh joh falling wala step hai jisme koi step nahiin hai, woh karke dikha do... love ka toh pata nahiin falling is sure (that falling step where there is no step, just show me that one…I am not sure about love but you will fall for sure).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Salman's peculiar dance steps in Naiyo Lagda turned into a popular meme on social media. The film also has a song Billi Billi which shows Salman performing bhangra.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Jassie Gill and Vinali Bhatnagar. The film is set to hit the theatres this Eid on April 21.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.