Director Farhad Samji addresses Salman Khan's Naiyyo Lagda memes: ‘Abhi aur songs aege’

Filmmaker Farhad Samji has said that it is good when a song turns into a meme or reel, and that it denotes the song's and film's popularity. He was talking about the response that the new Salman Khan song Naiyyo Lagda, and Billi Billi have received online. The songs feature in Salman's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan. (Also read: Siddharth Anand reveals which Pathaan scene surprised even Salman) Salman Khan dances to Naiyo Lagda from his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Farhad has directed Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan that features Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Abhimanyu Singh, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill and Vinali Bhatnagar. Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari will make their Bollywood debuts with the film. The film is set to hit the theatres this Eid.

Told that the new song from Kisi Ka Bhau Kisi Ka Jaan is a popular audio for trending reels on Instagram, Farhad said in an Instagram live session, "Nayyo lagda is a negative word, but has proved to be positive for us. Nayyo Lagda sabko lagda (Nayyo lagda is popular with everyone)." The filmmaker then talked about one reel in which he saw a man trying to paste a heart shape paper on a wall and another man snatching it and running away. The man yelled 'naiyyo lagda, tere bin ye dil mera naiyyo lagda'.

He added, "Yeh memes aur yeh reels bante hai toh tab pata chalta hai ki kis tarah se woh phailta hai (With these memes and reels, we can figure out the reach of the song). Toh abhi aur bhi songs aayege, trailer aayenga (There are more songs and a trailer that will release), toh fingers crossed."

Last month, the song Naiyo Lagda landed online and featured the voices of Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal. The song is composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

Farhad's most recent outing was the new Disney+ Hotstar show Pop Kaun that he has directed. It features Kunal Kemmu, Satish Kaushiik, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Chunky Panday, Saurabh Shukla, Nupur Sanon and Jamie Lever in the lead roles. Next up, he has the third film in the hit comedy franchise Hera Pheri. While Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal have been confirmed for the film and will reprise their roles, Akshay Kumar's involvement is not clear. Kartik Aaryan has also joined the team.

