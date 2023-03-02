Billi Billi song out: Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari make tiny appearances as Salman Khan woos Pooja Hegde. Watch

Salman Khan has shared the second song from his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Titled Billi Billi, it shows him wooing Pooja Hegde by showering her in compliments. Also part of the song are Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari but it will be struggle to catch them in the video. (Also read: Palak Tiwari: My heart was always stuck on Bollywood)

The song begins with Salman and his boys, Shehnaaz and Palak, Bhumika Chawla and Venkatesh Daggubati arriving for a party in their best outfits. Salman is seen in a black suit with a bowtie hanging around his neck. Pooja is in an ethnic style red top and red pants. Shehnaaz is seen in a blue floral outfit and Palak is wearing a purple number.

As soon as the party begins, Salman tries to woo Pooja but praising her cat-like eyes. They match steps perfectly as Palak and the other join them for the chorus part. However, Shehnaaz is nowhere to be seen after the first scene. The song is sung by Sukhbir with lyrics by Kumaar.

Watch the song here:

Earlier, Palak and Shehnaaz had shared photos on Instagram inspired by the song. “Taiyaar ho humare next song ke liye? Get ready to groove to 'Billi Billi' on 2nd March,” Palak wrote in her post. Previously, Palak was seen in the music video for Bijli Bijli with Harddy Sandhu. This marks her acting debut. Also, Shehnaaz was a part of Bigg Boss 14 before starring in multiple music videos and doing a film with Diljit Dosanjh. Both of them are quite popular on social media.

A Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.

