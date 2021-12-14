Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan shares pic and compliments Sushmita Sen's look in Aarya 2: ‘Wah Sush..totally killing it'
bollywood

Salman Khan shares pic and compliments Sushmita Sen's look in Aarya 2: ‘Wah Sush..totally killing it'

Salman Khan complimented Sushmita Sen and shared a picture of the actor's show Aarya 2. Check out his post here. 
Salman Khan posts a picture of Aarya 2 poster.(Instagram)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 09:00 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Sushmita Sen's show Aarya 2 premiered on Disney+ Hotstar last week. On Monday, actor Salman Khan posted a photo of Aarya 2's hoarding in Mumbai and complimented Sushmita.

Posting the picture, Salman wrote, “Arre wah Sush how nice you looking ya. Totally killing it. So happy for u. @sushmitasen47.” In the photo, Salman shared a picture of the billboard of Aarya 2 capturing Sushmita's intense look in the show. 

RELATED STORIES

Sushmita replied to Salman's post and wrote, “Thank you sooooooo much Jaan Meri. Generous & loving as always. #cherished." One fan commented, “Sir aapne shayad show dekha nahi hai. Sushmita maám ka show is poster se 1000 guna achha hai. (Sir I think you have not watched the show yet. The show is 1000 times better than the poster). It is a must-watch show."

Another person said, "Tabu and Sushmita Sen share the same level of talent." A Salman Khan fan wrote, “Ab toh Salman bhai ne promote kar diya. Hit hoga (Now Salman Khan has promoted the show, it will be a hit).”

Salman and Sushmita have appeared together in a few films, such as, Biwi No 1, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.

Read More: Sushmita Sen's Aarya 2 co-star Vikas Kumar reveals he couldn’t dance after she told him ‘look into my eyes’ at a party

Aarya 2 was released on December 10. In a statement, Sushmita opened up about her experience of shooting for the show in Jaipur amid the Covid-19 pandemic. “My God! The very definition of a bubble is now etched in my mind forever. For any crew member to work in a PPE kit, covered from head to toe for 10 hours a day is seriously tough! And the constant tests, making sure we lived away from our family, the quarantine for 7-10 days before starting to work, all these measures initially seemed difficult,” she had said.

“But in the bigger picture, we were full of gratitude to be working at such a time and being able to create something that you love. I mean, Aarya season two is a big leap from the first season,” she had added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
salman khan sushmita sen aarya
TRENDING TOPICS
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Inauguration Live
Miss Universe 2021
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
BWF World Championships 2021
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Wedding
Harnaaz Sandhu
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP