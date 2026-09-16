Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan corrects his 'ulti aarti' at Ganpati Visarjan; their ‘cute’ bond wins hearts. Watch

Bollywood actor Salman Khan was spotted at his brother Sohail Khan's residence on Tuesday as he joined his family for Ganpati Visarjan. The actor was also joined by his rumoured girlfriend, Iulia Vantur, at the celebration. Before the Ganpati Visarjan, Salman was seen performing aarti. However, what caught everyone's attention was his cute brother-sister bond with Arpita Khan.

Salman Khan performs aarti at Ganpati Visarjan

Arpita Khan corrects brother Salman Khan during aarti.

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As Salman arrived, Arhaan Khan came to receive him at the door. Later, Salman's niece Ayat was seen giving him a sweet hug. As the superstar performed aarti, his sister Arpita noticed that he was mistakenly doing it the wrong way (ulti aarti). She called out to him, saying, "bhai", but due to the loud chanting, Salman couldn't hear her. She then quickly corrected him, and Salman had the cutest reaction to it. After performing the aarti, he was seen telling his niece the correct way of doing aarti.

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{{^usCountry}} Iulia Vantur also joined the celebration and was seen performing aarti after Salman Khan. While Salman kept it casual in printed jeans with a matching jacket, a black T-shirt and a black beanie, Iulia stunned in a yellow anarkali suit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iulia Vantur also joined the celebration and was seen performing aarti after Salman Khan. While Salman kept it casual in printed jeans with a matching jacket, a black T-shirt and a black beanie, Iulia stunned in a yellow anarkali suit. {{/usCountry}}

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In another video, Salman was seen having a gupshup with his stepmother Helen and the other guests sitting with her. The actor also obliged the paparazzi with pictures and was seen showering love on a small child.

Fans found Arpita and Salman's bond 'cute'. One fan wrote, "only Arpita can correct him." Another commented, "this is so cute." Another fan wrote, "this is what sisters are for, to teach their brothers." Another wrote, "how cute." Another comment read, "Brothers only listen to their sisters." Another commented, "such a sweet bond they share."

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The visarjan took place within the premises of Sohail's building, where a large water tank had been arranged for the occasion. Arhaan Khan, Arbaaz Khan's son, was seen helping with the immersion of the Ganpati idol. Several of Sohail's friends, including Delbar Arya, Kushal Tandon, Sargun and others, also joined the Khan family for the Ganpati Visarjan.

About Salman Khan's upcoming work

Salman will next be seen in Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films. The film stars Salman Khan in the lead role alongside Chitrangada Singh.

The film has been stuck in limbo for quite some time. It was originally slated to release on April 17. After the teaser was unveiled, the film drew criticism from China's Global Times, which accused the makers of distorting facts. Later, India's Ministry of External Affairs also clarified that it had "no role" in such cinematic ventures.

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Maatrubhumi was earlier titled Battle of Galwan, but the makers later renamed the film to broaden its narrative scope beyond a single military clash and to ease geopolitical tensions with China. Reports also suggested that certain portions of the film were being reshot. The release date of the film is yet to be revealed.

Apart from this, Salman also has Dil Raju's film in the pipeline. The yet-untitled film is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally and also stars Nayanthara in the lead role. The actor announced that the film will release in theatres on Eid 2027.