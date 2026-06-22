Iulia Vantur shares heartfelt post for Salman Khan's dad Salim Khan, calls him a pillar of her life

Actor and singer Iulia Vantur marked Father's Day with a heartfelt Instagram post dedicated to two important father figures in her life. She shared photos with her own father and also wished Salman Khan's father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan on Father's Day. Iulia Vantur wished Salim Khan on Father's Day.

Iulia Vantur wishes Salim Khan on Father's Day Iulia shared several photos with her father. However, fans were particularly excited to see her cherished moments with Salim Khan. In one of the photos, she is seen laughing with Salim, while another shows her hugging him warmly. In the caption, she called Salim Khan one of the pillars of her life.

In her carousel post, she also shared a video of herself singing Teri Meri Prem Kahani from Salman Khan's hit film Bodyguard at the Vatican City and in front of the Pope. She credited her father for instilling a love for music in her.

Sharing the post, Iulia wrote, "Happy Father’s day! To My dad who raised me and to the one who watched me grow. Both pillars in my life. I love u. Today is also #musicday and #yogaday and i ve realised that they are all interconnected. Music, yoga/spirituality. The love fr music I’ve got from my dad and it continued to grow in India. The wisdom, the dept, the stillness of yoga I ve understood having the father figure in my life. Blessed and grateful. #fathersday #music #yoga."

Fans reacted to her post. A fan lovingly called Iulia “Bhabhi (sister-in-law)”. Another comment read, “So beautiful.”