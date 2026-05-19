Salman wants wife to cook and sit at home, looks for his mother in them: When Salim Khan shared why son isn’t married

The recent post by Salman Khan on X about being “alone and lonely” left his fans worried. They flooded the comments section with messages of love and support, assuring Salman that he is not alone. Even the actor’s mother, Salma Khan, was left concerned. This prompted Salman to issue a clarification, stating that he wasn’t referring to himself. When Salim Khan shared the reason behind Salman Khan not marrying. (PTI)

Despite this, Salman continues to be Bollywood’s most eligible bachelor, and over the decades, his link-up rumours with female actors have often sparked marriage speculation. However, the actor has consistently dismissed such reports. However, this hasn’t stopped fans from asking the million-dollar question: why isn’t Salman getting married? The answer may lie in his dad Salim Khan’s observations from an old interaction with Komal Nahta.

'Salman wants to make his partner sit at home' The veteran writer spoke about Salman’s psyche when it comes to choosing a partner--- how he is drawn to ambitious, successful women, yet also expects them to prioritise domestic responsibilities.

Talking about Salman’s contradictory expectations, Salim had said, “There is a contradiction in his thinking, which is one of the reasons why he’s not married. Salman is mostly attracted to people he works with which is mostly, they are very exciting and good-looking people and there is an attraction while working together. People come because they work in that same atmosphere and 90% times it is the heroine of his film. So, commitment is done and they fall in love.”

Salim added that women in the film industry are often career-oriented and aspire to achieve a certain position. "But Salman wants to get married and make them sit at home,” the writer had said.

'Salman looks for his mother in his partner' Salim further shared that Salman tends to look for qualities similar to his mother in his partner, which creates a disconnect. He explained that Salman expects his partner to fulfil traditional household roles --- something that may not align with the aspirations of a working woman in the film industry. He said, “Now when the commitment has started and they have started meeting each other, then he tries to convert them and looks for his mother in them. That is not possible. He wants her to drop kids to school like his mother did for them. He wants her to cook breakfast for the kids, make them do their home work, he wants her to do all these normal things that a mother would do at home. So, if he expects this from a girl who is working in films, then it is not possible. Even if the girl tries, it is not possible.”

What did Salman write about loneliness In his recent tweet, Salman shared a photo of himself, showing off his physique. He wrote, “By I me myself, 2 ways to be by yr self, Alone and Lonely, Alone is by choice n lonely when nobody wants to be with u….. Ab iske aage you Figure out what you need to do,” he wrote in the caption to the picture, where he was seen with his arms stretched out. Later, the actor clarified his statement, saying he wasn’t referring to his own life. He wrote, "I wasn't talking about myself. How can I be alone when I have such a large amazing family and friends and how can I be lonely when I have u guys, your wishes n Duas, I would be the biggest na shukra ever.”

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Maatrubhumi, which is directed by Apoorva Lakhia.