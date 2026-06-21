‘Pin-drop silence on set': Upasana Singh recalls Salman Khan's reaction after she referred to him as ‘kaun hai ye aadmi’

Actor Upasana Singh became a household name with her portrayal of Kapil Sharma’s outspoken and eccentric bua in Comedy Nights With Kapil. The character’s quirky one-liners and impeccable comic timing made her a fan favourite, with “Kaun Hai Ye Aadmi? (Who is this man?)” emerging as one of the show's most memorable catchphrases. In a recent interview with Galatta India, Upasana opened up about the origin of the iconic line, revealing that she first uttered it while interacting with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and shared how the superstar's reaction made it a permanent phrase on the show. Upasana Singh recalls Salman Khan's reaction to her "Kaun Hai Ye Aadmi?” line.

Upasana Singh recalls Salman Khan's reaction to her iconic catchphrase Upasana recalled working with Salman in films such as God Tussi Great Ho and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, highlighting the warm rapport she shares with the superstar. She added, "We have also worked together many times on Kapil Sharma’s show. The reason ‘Kaun Hai Ye Aadmi? ((who is this man?)’ happened was because Salman and I were shooting together, and at that time, we never knew what the star sitting in front of us was going to say. We would prepare our portions, like in a play, and know what we had to say. But we never knew what kind of interaction would happen with the guest star."

Recalling the incident, Upasana shared that Salman said something during the episode, prompting her to respond instinctively with, "Kaun Hai Ye Aadmi? (Who is this man?)" Revealing the reaction on set, she said, "Now imagine, Upasana Singh is saying ‘Kaun Hai Ye Aadmi? (Who is this man?)’ To Salman Khan. There were 14 cameras on set and pin-drop silence. Everyone thought Salman would get upset, walk out, and our show would be left incomplete. Salman ji started laughing so much that he almost fell off the sofa. He kept laughing for four or five minutes. After that, every star who came on the show heard me say, ‘Kaun Hai Ye Aadmi?’ Eventually, T-shirts were made with the dialogue on them."

Upasana also expressed her willingness to return to Kapil Sharma's show if given the opportunity to play a character similar to her beloved Bua. She said she would be happy to reprise a role in the same spirit and hopes Kapil reaches out to her should such a character be needed in the future.