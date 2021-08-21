When Amitabh Bachchan's prank terrified Chandan Prabhakar, left him teary-eyed on Comedy Nights With Kapil

Actor Amitabh Bachchan and comedian Kapil Sharma had once pranked Chandan Prabhakar, who played the role of Raju on Comedy Nights With Kapil. In 2014, Amitabh had appeared on the show along with actor Boman Irani to promote their movie Bhoothnath Returns.

In the episode, Chandan came to Amitabh Bachchan with a cup of tea. Amitabh turned towards Kapil and said that he stopped drinking tea 10-12 years ago. While Chandan and Kapil bantered, Amitabh quickly got up from his seat, seemingly upset at something, and walked towards the exit. A shocked Chandan followed him asking, "Kaha jarahe sir (Where are you going sir)?" and Kapil added to the prank saying, "What happened, sir?" Amitabh replied that he would like to leave the show.

While Kapil tried to cajole him, Amitabh said, "Ajeeb tarike se baat karrahe mujhe accha nahi lagraha...woh 'tu tu' kar ke baat karrahe hai (He is speaking in a weird manner, I'm not liking it)... I am sorry." As Kapil tried to explain further, Amitabh told Chandan, "When a guest comes to the show, talk to them with some respect." Chandan said, "Sir, my character is like this in the show," to which Amitabh said, "I also have character." Amitabh appeared angry with Chandan who even touched his feet while Kapil acted along.

Both Chandan and Kapil apologised to Amitabh repeatedly. Later, Kapil was unable to continue with the prank and burst out laughing with Amitabh following suit. A teary-eyed Chandan looked at them with surprise and later heaved a sigh of relief as everyone was left in splits. A dumbfounded Chandan shook hand thrice with Amitabh to get over the shock. Amitabh also obliged him by taking a sip from the tea that he had earlier brought the actor.

Kapil's show, The Kapil Sharma Show, will start airing from Saturday. The first episode will feature the cast of Bhuj: The Pride of India -- Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi, Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk, and Sharad Kelkar. In the second episode on Sunday, the cast of BellBottom, Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and producer Jackky Bhagnani will be featured as guests.