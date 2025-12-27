Inside Salman Khan's 60th birthday bash: Iulia Vantur films his sweet moment with parents Salim Khan and Salma

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned 60 on December 27. The actor celebrated his birthday on Wednesday night with close friends and family at a grand bash held at his farmhouse in Panvel. Several videos and photographs from the celebration have since surfaced online. One of the videos shows Salman’s rumoured girlfriend, Iulia Vantur, recording him as he shared a sweet moment with his parents during the cake-cutting ceremony. Salman Khan's birthday celebration with friends and family.

Inside Salman Khan's birthday bash

In the video, Salman is seen shaking hands with his father, Salim Khan, as his brother Sohail Khan gently brings their parents closer for the cake cutting. The superstar is surrounded by his family, with his parents Salim and Salma Khan and his brother standing beside him as he cuts his birthday cake. He is seen smiling throughout as everyone sings “Happy Birthday” for him. Salman had not one but three cakes placed in front of him, while Iulia was spotted recording the moment as he celebrated with his family.

For the evening, Salman opted for a casual look. He was dressed in a black T-shirt paired with blue denim jeans and sported a clean-shaven appearance. Apart from the grand celebration with family and friends, the actor also marked the occasion with the paparazzi stationed outside his farmhouse. After cutting the cake, Salman was seen offering slices to photographers before posing for pictures.

Several photographs from the birthday bash have also gone viral on social media. Maniesh Paul was seen posing with the Dabangg actor, while the guest list included MS Dhoni, Aditya Roy Kapur, Huma Qureshi, Rakul Preet Singh, Mika Singh, Sangeeta Bijlani and Bina Kak, among others. Salman’s nephews and nieces, including Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan and Alizeh Agnihotri, were also present at the celebration.

Salman Khan’s upcoming films

Salman Khan is currently awaiting the release of his next film, Battle of Galwan. On the occasion of his birthday, the superstar treated fans to the film’s teaser. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, a rare border confrontation that turned deadly without the use of firearms. The film’s release date is yet to be announced. Apart from this, Salman also has Kick 2 in the pipeline.