Sohail Khan says he avoids helmet while riding bike due to claustrophoba, apologises for breaking rules after viral pic

A video of Bollywood actor Sohail Khan riding his bike on the streets of Bandra without wearing a helmet recently surfaced online, drawing widespread criticism. In response, the actor has now issued a statement apologising and urging other riders to wear helmets while riding. He also explained the reason behind not wearing one. Sohail Khan issues apology for riding without helmet.

On Sunday, Sohail took to Instagram to share a photo of himself riding his bike and addressed why he was not wearing a helmet. He wrote, “I would like to request all bike riders to please wear helmets. I avoid wearing them at times as I feel claustrophobic, but that is no excuse for not wearing one. Riding has always been my passion since childhood. It began with BMX cycles, and now I ride bikes. I mostly ride late at night, when there is not much traffic, to minimise risks, that too at a slow pace and with my car following me.”

He further vowed to obey all traffic rules in the future and added, “I assure fellow riders that I will make a genuine effort to overcome my claustrophobia and wear a helmet, so please bear with me. My sincere apologies to the traffic authorities, and I assure them that I will follow all the rules henceforth. I salute 🫡 all riders who wear their helmets at all times despite the discomfort, as it is necessary for our safety. It is better to be safe than sorry. Once again, I am really sorry 🙏🏻.”

Sohail Khan's recent release

Sohail was last seen in the 2025 Telugu film Arjun: Son of Vyjayanthi. Helmed by Pradeep Chilukuri and produced by N. T. R. Arts and Ashoka Creations, the film stars Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanti, alongside Saiee Manjrekar, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Srikanth and R. Sarathkumar in key roles. The film is a spiritual sequel to the 1990 film Karthavyam. Released in April, it received mixed reviews from critics.