Daboo Malik says Salman Khan, Sohail Khan saved him financially when he was 'paralysed' by stress: ‘Mujhe sambhala’

Singer and music composer Daboo Malik has often spoken about his struggles in the industry. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Daboo recalled facing a tough phase in his life when he was financially and physically stressed, and revealed how the support of Salman Khan and Sohail Khan brought a turning point. Daboo Malik talks about Salman Khan and Sohail Khan's support during his tough time.

How Salman Khan helped Daboo Malik

Daboo shared how Salman’s family stood by him in difficult times. He said, “Jab mujhe aisa laga ki main bol nahi pa raha hoon, meri zubaan, mere facial expressions paralyse ho gaye the due to stress (When I felt I couldn’t speak, my tongue and facial expressions had been paralysed due to intense stress). Literally, not medically agar kisi se kuch maangna chahun ki kuch chahiye toh mere andar ka jo self-respect tha woh kaise jata bolne ke liye ki mujhe kuch chahiye, ki main apne bachon ko bacha nahi pa raha hoon, that was like a diabolical situation ki aisa kaise ho sakta hai (Literally, not medically — if I wanted to ask someone for help, how could I kill my self-respect to say that I needed something, that I was unable to take care of my children? It was such a diabolical situation — how could this happen?) And then luckily Sohail Khan, Salim Uncle and Salman Bhai came into my life, and that brought the biggest change.”

Daboo Malik on his friendship with Sohail Khan

Daboo also spoke about his friendship with Sohail Khan. He said, “Jo pyaar aur jo care Sohail Khan as a person jo usne mujhe sambhala emotionally, physically, and financially in the sense ki har ek cheez ke liye guide kiya. Aur ek hi line mujhe boli ki agar zindagi mein kuch kami padegi na aur kuch nahi hoga toh main tumhare saath hoon. Baki itni kshamta hai tum mein ki tum kuch na kuch kar loge. Aur waisa hi hua (The love and care that Sohail Khan showed me as a person — the way he supported me emotionally, physically, and even financially, guiding me at every step. And he told me just one thing: if you ever face a lack in life, if nothing else works out, I will always be with you. The rest — you have enough ability in you to achieve something. And that’s exactly what happened)."

About Daboo Malik

Son of veteran music director Sardar Malik and brother of composer Anu Malik, Daboo was initially not interested in singing or composing music, as he preferred acting. He featured in films like Beta Ho To Aisa, Tirangaa, Server Sundaram Gari Abbayi (Telugu), and Baazigar.

He later switched to music. He composed his first song, Thoda Sa Pyaar Hua Hai, for Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, and later worked on films such as Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, I Am Proud to Be an Indian and Kisaan.

Daboo is the father of two sons, Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik. Armaan is a popular singer in Bollywood, known for hits like Bum Bum Bole, Chale Aana, Bol Do Na Zara and Pehla Pyaar. Amaal, on the other hand, is a music composer who made his debut with Salman Khan’s Jai Ho and went on to deliver chartbusters in films like Khoobsurat, Airlift, Baaghi, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh and Golmaal Again.