When Salman Khan charged just 1 for a role that ‘entire Bollywood’ said no to

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. is one of the highest-paid Indian actors today, charging in excess of ₹100 crore per film. But even after he became one of Bollywood's top stars in the 2000s, he once did the unthinkable - did a film for just ₹1. And that too, when that role had been rejected by almost everyone in Bollywood. On his 60th birthday (December 27), a throwback to when Salman quietly made a choice that still stands out as one of the most selfless decisions of his career. Salman Khan's still from Phir Milenge.

Salman Khan charged just ₹ 1 for his role in Phir Milenge

In 2024, Phir Milenge producer Shailendra Singh revealed a little-known trivia that has since resurfaced: Salman Khan charged just ₹1 for his role in the 2004 film. At a time when leading actors were hesitant to touch sensitive subjects, Phir Milenge revolved around a character who is HIV/AIDS positive, a role with no heroic arc, no commercial payoff, and a tragic end. Salman played Rohit, a man living with HIV, who ultimately dies in the film.

Speaking in a video, the filmmaker said, “Salman Khan charged ₹1 for one of my films, and in the climax of the movie, he actually died. AIDS ke topic pe awareness create karna pure Hindustan ke population ke liye, particularly youth ke liye (Creating awareness about AIDS for India's population and particularly for the Youth). I ultimately realised that cinema is a mirror of society and also the heartbeat of India and every Indian. Us waqt aur aaj bhi Bollywood ka sabse bada youth icon Salman Khan hi hai (Salman Khan was and is still the biggest Youth icon in Bollywood).”

He further added, “But imagine convincing Salman Khan to do a film revolving around AIDS when he is the Rambo, the Terminator, and the Superman of India. The lead actor gets HIV and then dies in the climax, that was the storyline. The entire Bollywood industry said no, and that’s when I called Salman Khan. Salman dies in the climax due to HIV. Obviously, his fans were not happy, but the message reached the entire nation. Despite being such an intense film, Phir Milenge not only released in cinemas but also reached audiences through satellite, television, cable, everywhere.”

About Phir Milenge

Helmed by Revathi and produced by Mukesh Udeshi and Shailendra Singh, Phir Milenge starred Shilpa Shetty, Salman Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film addressed the social stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS in India, making it one of the earliest mainstream Hindi films to tackle the subject. Though it was a commercial failure, earning only ₹5.43 crore against a budget of ₹5.50 crore according to Box Office India, the film left a lasting impact, and Salman’s decision remains a reminder that sometimes, the biggest stars make the quietest yet most meaningful choices.

Salman Khan’s upcoming film

Salman Khan will next be seen in Battle of Galwan. Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is centred around the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. The film, which also stars Chitrangada Singh, is expected to release in 2026.