Salman Khan smiles in first pics post snake bite incident, birthday prep in full swing at Panvel farmhouse

First pictures of Salman Khan following the snake bite incident have surfaced online. The actor posed with his Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya co-star Bina Kak at his Panvel farmhouse on the outskirts of Mumbai.

In the picture, he was seen wearing an all-black outfit while posing for the camera. Behind him, large pillars were decorated with colourful balloons, likely for this birthday bash. Bina shared the picture with the caption, “Birthday tomorrow, all good and cheerful !happy and absolutely healthy TODAY ,, happy to be surrounded by family ,, I call him Khuda ki 'Naimat' All our blessings for a happy ,healthy ,long and meaningful life ahead.” Salman was also seen posing with another guest at the farmhouse.

Earlier in the day, news broke that Salman was bitten by a snake at his farmhouse and was rushed to the hospital thereafter. “Salman was bitten last night and taken to a hospital. He was discharged after six hours. He is back home and well,” sources close to the actor told PTI. He was reportedly bitten on the hand.

Salman's father Salim Khan assured fans that Salman has recovered. “Salman is doing fine. There is nothing to worry about. It happened early morning but he is fine now. It was a non-poisonous snake and it is obvious to find these creatures in forest areas. The doctor has prescribed a few medicines but otherwise he is completely fine,” Salim told News18.

Salman will turn 56 on Monday, December 27. The actor usually spends his birthday with close family and friends. It seems like this year, too, he will be ringing in his birthday in a similar fashion.

However, Salman had a small pre-birthday celebrations on the sets of Bigg Boss 15. During the shoot of his Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the team of RRR – Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR – presented him with a birthday cake.

Salman, who is currently hosting the ongoing season of Bigg Boss 15, was last seen in Antim. The film, which also featured his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, was Salman's first film in theatres since Dabangg 3. The actor was seen in Radhe ealier this year but it was streamed on the OTT platform in India. He has Tiger 3 in the pipeline now.

