Salman Khan talks about his mistakes in life: 'I have come and said sorry'

Actor Salman Khan has talked about the 'mistakes' he has made in life and how he apologised to people after making those mistakes. Salman was speaking to veteran actor Kabir Bedi during an Instagram Live.

Talking about how Kabir Bedi opened up about his mistakes in his recently released autobiography, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor, Salman Khan said, "That is the most difficult thing... to own the mistakes that one has done. Everyone denies that. I am one of those persons sitting right in front of you. I always said, 'yeh maine nahi kiya (I haven't done this)'. But if you have said that 'yes, I've made this mistake and I've tried to rectify it this way', that takes a lot of courage.”

He added, "There are times when I have made mistakes. I have come and said sorry. Mistakes do happen but then repeating the same mistakes again is not okay.”

Salman Khan also spoke about the value of honesty. “When you write a book, the most courageous thing is to go look deep inside your soul. When you are writing, whether I should write this or not... And then you say, to hell with it, I am just going to be honest with myself and honest to everyone, and I am going to write the honest truth about what all has happened to me," he said.

In his book, Kabir has spoken about his marriages and relationships. He wrote about how he broke his marriage to live with Parveen Babi and the financial crunch he faced in Hollywood. In an interview with Brut India, he said, "I went through traumatic experiences with my son's suicide, with my bankruptcy in Hollywood. It's very humiliating for a celebrity to be bankrupted. But you have to find ways of rising, and resurrecting yourself."