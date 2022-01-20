Salman Khan teases a teaser in cryptic Twitter post, turns on his Bigg Boss mode: 'Sab sunn raha hoon'

It's not everyday that Salman Khan tweets so when the actor posted a tweet from his account on Thursday evening, fans were excited. That excitement soon turned to confusion though because most were unable to decipher the cryptic tweet.

Salman posted a picture of himself on Twitter where he can be seen with a cloth tied on his head, looking off-camera. The text in the tweet read, "I have to post commercials and trailers etc ... apne hi brands hain na... Samjhe kya? Sab sunn raha hoon (They are all my brands.. Do you get it? I hear everything), I see you, I hear you. Aaj ek post kal ek teaser (Today a post, tomorrow a teaser)."

Many fans were stumped by this seemingly random tweet minus any context. Some wondered if he would drop a teaser to Tiger 3 while others argued he was talking about commercial commitments. One fan replied, "Let me handle your Twitter account bhai ye kaisa caption hai (what kind of a caption is this)." Another referenced the famous line from Golmaal and tweeted, "Bhai kuch samjh nahi aaya but sunkar accha laga (Didn't understand anything but felt good hearing it)."

Many fans requested even Salman to call his 'friend' Shah Rukh Khan and give him this advice to tweet more regularly. Shah Rukh has notably been absent from Twitter for months since his son Aryan Khan was embroiled in a drugs case.

But one section of Salman's fans summed up the general mood. They were just happy to see their star post something. "Anything is welcome from your account bhai," a fan tweeted in response.

Salman was last seen on screen alongside brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in Antim: The Final Truth, which released in November last year. He is set to ha cameos in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan before headlining the Ali Abbas Zafar film Tiger 3, which also stars Katrina Kaif.

