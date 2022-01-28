Salman Khan teases new auto-tune loaded song Dance With Me, reminds viewer of Dhinchak Pooja. Watch

Salman Khan announced his new single, Dance With Me, in an Instagram post. He not only stars in the music video but has also sung the song. It is composed by Sajid Khan of the composer duo Sajid-Wajid.

The short teaser video showed Salman’s entry scene as well as him dancing while humming the hook. In the end, he said, “Hello, come dance with me.” Sharing the clip on Instagram, he wrote, “Dance with me. Hum sung nachle… #DanceWithMeTeaser.”

“Chance toh do yaar dance ka (Please give me a chance to dance with you),” one fan commented. Another said, “@beingsalmankhan yeh banda din din aur bhi zyada handsome ho raha hai (This man is getting more and more handsome by the day).” One Instagram user, however, was reminded of YouTuber Dhinchak Pooja and wrote, “Ek Dhinchak Pooja to aap m bhi h bhai (There is a Dhinchak Pooja within you, Bhai).”

One fan commented that Salman was a man who wore many hats: “Bhai aap sab kar lenge to humne kya karna. Hero bhi aap, producer bhi aap, director bhi aapke, writing bhi aap hi karte ho, humare liye kuch toh chhodo (If you do everything, what will we do? You are a hero, producer, you direct and write too. At least leave something for us).”

Last week, Salman came out with a music video titled Main Chala, which was originally shot for Antim: The Final Truth. However, Pragya Jaiswal’s portions were edited out of the film and the song did not make it to the final cut either. Apart from Salman and Pragya, the video also featured singers Guru Randhawa and Iulia Vantur.

Salman will be seen next in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The film, which will be directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, reportedly features Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

