Salman Khan takes dig at his court cases on being told to become reality show judge: ‘Appeared before judge many times’

Salman Khan welcomed Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on Saturday’s Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episode as they came to promote their show Hunarbaaz. Salman called them ‘omnipresent’ and joked that he sees them all the time - on television and even when he opens the window.

Bharti said that it was the first time she was seeing a superstar get ‘jealous’ of her and Haarsh. She teased him, “Sir, aapke aur humare cheque mein kitna fark hai. Humare cheque pe sirf 5 zero hote hain aur aapke mein 15 zyada hote hai humse (Sir, look at the difference between our paycheques. Our cheques only have five zeros while yours have 15 zeros more).”

Haarsh quipped, “Sir, cheque se bahar zero chale jaate hai (The zeros don’t even fit on the cheque).” Salman could not help but laugh.

Bharti and Haarsh called Salman a ‘superhit host’ and said that it is time for him to transition to being a reality show judge. “Aaj tak kabhi judge nahi bana hoon, judge ke saamne khada hua hoon bohot baar (I have never been a judge although I have appeared before one many times),” Salman laughed, taking a dig at his run-ins with the law.

Salman has previously served jail sentences in connection with a blackbuck poaching case. He was cleared of all charges in the 2002 hit-and-run case, which resulted in the death of one person, by the Bombay High Court in 2015.

Bharti jokingly requested him not to bring it up and said, “Hume apna bhi yaad aa jaata hai (We are reminded of our own court case).” She and Haarsh were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in 2020 after drugs were allegedly found at their residence during a raid. They were later released on bail.

