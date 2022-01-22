Pregnant Bharti Singh gives Haarsh Limbachiyaa the side-eye as he jokes ‘agle saal ek aur’. Watch

Bharti Singh shared a light moment with the paparazzi as she expressed her desire to continue working throughout her pregnancy. She imitated Allu Arjun from Pushpa: The Rise as she drew her hand across the throat and said, “Main abhi Pushparaaj, bachcha ho jaaye, main rukega nahi (I am Pushparaaj. Even if I have a baby, I won’t stop).”

She gave her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa the side-eye as he quipped, “Main rukega nahi, saala. Agle saal ek aur dega (I won’t stop, will have another baby next year).” The couple expecting their first child, due in April.

Currently, Bharti and Haarsh are seen as co-hosts of the talent reality show Hunarbaaz, which will be judged by Mithun Chakraborty, Parineeti Chopra and Karan Johar. It will premiere on Saturday at 9 pm on Colors and will feature people across the country coming to display their diverse talents, from magic to dance to rapping.

In a statement, Bharti said that she was happy to be hosting Hunarbaaz with Haarsh. “I wanted to continue working during my pregnancy and being on the sets of the show amongst astounding talent fills me with happiness. As an artist coming from a humble background, it is very rewarding to witness so many people pursuing their passion and making it to the big stage. I wish all the contestants the very best and hope they achieve all their dreams,” she said.

Also see: Parineeti Chopra, Bharti Singh cry as Hunarbaaz contestant’s son won’t talk to him, Mithun Chakraborty recalls insults

Recently, Colors shared a behind-the-scenes video of Bharti, who called herself ‘India’s first pregnant anchor’. In the clip, she caressed her baby bump and quipped, “Mumma kaam karenge, paisa kamayenge (Mumma will work and earn money).” As she walked towards the Hunarbaaz set, she joked, “Colors bohot chalaak channel hai, teen logon se kaam karwa raha hai, paise do ke de raha hai (Colors is a very clever channel, they are making three people work but paying only for two).”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON