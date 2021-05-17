Salman Khan twins with body double Parvez Kazi on Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai sets, fans say ‘two gems together’

Salman Khan’s body double Parvez Kazi shared a picture of them from the sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. In the photo, the two of them could be seen wearing identical outfits - a grey T-shirt with a blue checked shirt over it.

“With bhaijan @BeingSalmanKhan on set #RadheYourMostWantedBhai #Radhe #bodydouble,” Parvez wrote on Twitter. He shared the same picture on his Instagram page, which got a lot of love from fans. “You both look amazing,” one commented, while another called them ‘two gems together’. A third wrote, “Kya lag re hou with bhai (You look fantastic with Salman) Mashallah.”

Parvez also worked as Salman’s body double in films such as Dabangg 3, Bharat, Race 3, Tiger Zinda Hai and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. He has been sharing glimpses from the sets on social media.

Salman was most recently seen as the titular cop in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film, directed by Prabhudeva, opened to largely negative reviews but has been streamed millions of times on the pay-per-view platform ZeePlex. Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda also play pivotal roles.

Also see: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’s Indravadan had called out nepotism and Bollywood awards shows in 2005. Watch video

Within hours of its release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai fell prey to piracy and was leaked online. Salman warned those watching the film illegally, despite the ‘reasonable price’ of ₹249, with dire consequences. “Please don’t participate in piracy or the cyber cell will take action against you as well. Please understand you will get into a lot of trouble with the cyber cell,” he said in a statement shared on social media.

Salman will play a police officer yet again in his next film, Antim: The Final Truth, in which he will share screen space with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, who will be seen as a gangster. The film will be directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.