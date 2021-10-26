Salman Khan twins with Iulia Vantur at Aayush Sharma's birthday bash, Isabelle Kaif also attends. See pics

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma unveiled the trailer of their upcoming film, Antim: The Final Truth on Monday, a day before the latter's birthday. A grand bash was hosted at Aayush's residence in order to celebrate the twin occasion and had all from Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur to Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza in attendance.

Salman Khan arrived at the venue with Iulia Vantur, with both of them twinning in black faux leather. Salman was in a black tee and faux leather pants paired with a black jacket and was twinning with Iulia who was in a black top and faux leather skirt. Soon after their arrival, Salman stopped for a moment to pose for the paparazzi while Iulia walked away to join the guests.

Isabelle Kaif, Alvira Khan with Atul Agnihotri, Helen and Arbaaz Khan at Aayush Sharma's birthday bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Sunil Grover and Varun Sharma at Aayush Sharma's birthday bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Shabir Ahluwalia with wife, Meezaan Jafri, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh at Aayush Sharma's birthday bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif was also among the guests and was spotted in a short red dress. Riteish Deshmukh attended the party with wife Genelia. TV actor Shabbir Ahluwalia and wife Kanchi, Sunil Grover, Varun Sharma, Meezaan Jafri were also present.

Aayush's mother-in-law and veteran actor Helen also joined him in the celebrations. Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Khan with husband Atul Agnihotri also attended the bash.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim: The Final Truth is a story of a Sikh cop (Salman) and a gangster (Aayush). It also stars Pragya Jaiswal and Mahima Makwana but Salman does not have a female lead opposite him in the film. He said at the trailer launch, “This character is much better on his own. If you add romance or songs to it, the character would be diluted, which we didn't want. We had shot for a bit as well, but then we took that out to be true to the film... This character is beautiful without a heroine.”

The film will release in theatres worldwide on November 26.