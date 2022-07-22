Salman Khan visits Mumbai Police Commissioner weeks after receiving death threats. Watch

Actor Salman Khan was snapped arriving at the Mumbai police headquarters, located opposite Crawford Market in South Mumbai. On Friday, he arrived in his car around 4 pm to meet Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar. As per reports, he also met Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil at the office. (Also read: Kichcha Sudeep says he checked on Salman Khan after he received death threats)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to news agency PTI, Salman paid a ‘courtesy visit’ to the Police headquarters. In June, Salman and his father, Salim Khan received a death threat. Salim’s security staff found the chit and gave it to him. "Moosa Wale jaisa kar dunga (Will make you just like Moose Wala)," the chit read, as per reports. The letter was a reference to singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, who was was shot dead in his district in Punjab in May. Reportedly, it came from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the incident, Salman's security was increased. Talking about it, recently, Salman's Dabangg 3 co-star Kichcha Sudeep revealed that he contacted Salman after knowing about the incident. He told India.com, “I checked on him (Salman Khan). I know this thing about him that if he gets a chance then he will go out alone, he will go out cycling alone. But this is not his decision, it is the responsibility of the people who love him and of the police department to keep him safe. He has lived his life like this. He has lived his life the way he wants to. He is a harmless man. He is a straightforward man.”

Salman was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth with Aayush Sharma in 2021. He will be next seen in Tiger 3, alongside Katrina Kaif. He will also reportedly appear in a special cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer-Pathaan as his iconic R&AW agent character Tiger.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also has director Farhad Samji’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the pipeline, which is slated to release in December this year. It reportedly also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Aayush Sharma, Zaheer Iqbal and Shehnaaz Gill.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.