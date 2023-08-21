Salman Khan wows fans as he sports new bald look, internet says: 'He's giving full dedication towards his next film'

Actor Salman Khan stepped out of his home in Mumbai in a new hairdo. The actor sported a bald look as he visited a restaurant on Sunday night. Several pictures and videos of the actor surfaced online. (Also Read | Salman Khan's Tiger 3 to have a connection with Christopher Nolan?)

Salman sports bald look

Salman Khan gave his fans a glimpse of his new bald look.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Salman was seen arriving at the restaurant in his car with a bald look. The actor wore a black shirt and matching pants. At the venue, he was greeted by a person. The actor shook hands with him and stepped inside the restaurant.

Fans react to Salman's new look

Reacting to Salman's new look, a fan wrote, "Only Salman can pull out the crowd with this look." A comment read, "It’s his personality and swag that we love." "My man is slaying in bald look," commented a person. "Tere Naam 2 or Sultan 2?" asked another fan. "He's giving full dedication towards his next film. Amazing," said an Instagram user. "Look testing for Vishnuvardhan×Karan Johar's next," wrote another fan. "Old Salman is back," read a comment.

Salman had earlier spoken about his bald look

This isn't the first time that Salman has opted for this hairdo. He had sported bald looks in Tere Naam and Sultan. In 2021, on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Salman had spoken about going bald.

As quoted by Indian Express, he had said, “Not many people know but there’s a very interesting story behind my look in Tere Naam. I was actually shooting for another film when the producer of Tere Naam and a very dear friend of mine – Sunil Manchanda came up to me and said that I’ll have to go bald to get into my character. I was not really sure because I was already doing a film at that time.”

“I still remember I was down with fever this one day, and the director of the other film was pestering me to attend the shoot. I impulsively went to the washroom and shaved my hair out of irritation. The next day, I called up Sunil ji and said that I had shaved my hair and am willing to sign up for Tere Naam," he had said.

Salman's upcoming film

Currently, Salman is awaiting the release of his film Tiger 3. Fans will see Katrina Kaif alongside him in the film. Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger franchise, is being directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film. The official announcement is awaited. Tiger 3 is part of the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe.

