Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali defends Govinda amid Sunita Ahuja’s cheating allegations: ‘Age should never become a weapon’

Former actor Somy Ali has become the latest of Govinda's co-stars to come out in his support at a time when the actor and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, are at loggerheads over his alleged extra-marital affair with newcomer Komal Rani Swarnkar. Somy defended Govinda against Sunita's allegations and also lauded him for continuing to work despite facing criticism.

‘Govinda is one of the most humble actors’

Somy Ali defended Govinda amid cheating allegation.

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Somy took to Instagram to share a collage of old photos with Govinda. Calling Govinda ‘a great talent’ and ‘humble’, she wrote, “I am going to chime in here as no one else will and show support whenever it’s necessary: I have known Govinda personally and professionally which is why I can say a few things about him from both ends. Chichi is one of the greatest talents in the Hindi film industry and he is one of the most humble actors I got to know during my time within that industry. I have immense respect for both Chichi and Sunita.”

‘Actor’s worth isn’t determined by his age’

Somy argued that an actor should not be targeted or ridiculed for working with a younger actor. She wrote, “However, there is nothing ageist about an actor accepting a role with a younger actress. Talent doesn’t have an expiration date. At a time when work may be difficult to find, choosing to keep working is something to respect—not ridicule. An actor’s worth isn’t determined by his age or by the age of his co-star. It’s determined by his talent, professionalism, and willingness to keep going. Getting another opportunity when doors have been difficult to open should be celebrated.”

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‘Age should never become a weapon’

{{^usCountry}} The actor also argued that age should not be used against Govinda, who is simply trying to earn his living. She wrote, "Every actor deserves the chance to prove that they still have something meaningful to offer. Age should never become a weapon against someone who is simply trying to earn a living and continue doing what he loves. Perhaps the most admirable thing about an actor is his refusal to give up when the industry or others start telling him he’s too old." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor also argued that age should not be used against Govinda, who is simply trying to earn his living. She wrote, "Every actor deserves the chance to prove that they still have something meaningful to offer. Age should never become a weapon against someone who is simply trying to earn a living and continue doing what he loves. Perhaps the most admirable thing about an actor is his refusal to give up when the industry or others start telling him he’s too old." {{/usCountry}}

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For the unversed, Somy Ali had a high-profile romantic relationship with Salman Khan in the 1990s that reportedly lasted for eight years, from 1991 to 1999.

What is the controversy?

Sunita called out Govinda in the past over his alleged affair with Komal Rani Swarnkar. Recently, after the actor was clicked with Komal at Mumbai airport, Sunita took a sharp jibe at the actor, calling him ‘sugar daddy.’ Meanwhile, Govinda also gave a sharp response to Sunita. While speaking to paparazzi, he asked her to stay within her limits. He also called her out for using abusive language against him.