Salman-Katrina’s Delhi schedule all about hotels, colleges and heart of the Capital, Connaught Place

Actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be visiting Delhi on February 17, and shooting across hotels and colleges in and around the city for their upcoming film, Tiger 3.

“The film will be shot in Delhi for almost a week. The makers plan to shoot at Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida, The Imperial, The Oberoi Maidens and some parts of Connaught Place,” a source informs us.

Another insider close to the film shares that the makers are working really hard to ensure secrecy around the whole shooting plan and keep it a hush-hush affair.

“That’s because last year, when Ranveer Singh along with Alia Bhatt, and Kartik Aaryan along with Kriti Sanon came to Delhi for shooting, a lot of hype was created, and several images from the shoot got leaked… Now, the makers of Tiger 3 don’t want that to happen. Hence, they are taking all precautions to keep it out of the public eye and avoid pictures surfacing online. So, they won’t go gung-ho about the schedule,” he shares.

Most of the scenes from the Delhi schedule will be shots inside buildings, so that “the crowd can be managed”.

The insider further reveals, “The team is also coming in two segments. The shoot started on February 15, but Salman and Katrina will arrive on February 17 for a two-day schedule, so that they can wrap it up and go back in no time,” informs the insider.

Though the Covid-19 in the city continue to ebb, the makers aren’t letting the guard down.

“Extra precautions are in place, as people are still apprehensive while working. Last Covid-19 surge ke baad phir se sab change ho gaya hai… Along with double vaccination proof, regular RTPCR tests are being conducted. Keeping the weather of Delhi in mind, the makers have made sure that the schedule is not too hectic, because they don’t want the members of the crew to fall ill,” adds the source.