Sam Bahadur box office collection day 4: Vicky Kaushal film stays steady on first Monday, mints 3.5 cr

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 4: Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur is going steady at the box office, even as it saw a dip in collections on its forth day at the box office. After managing to touch double digits on Sunday, the numbers have seen a decline on the next day back to single digit. As per the latest report from Sacnilk.com, the Meghna Gulzar film has managed to collect ₹3.50 crore on Monday. (Also read: Animal box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor records a better first Monday than Jawan, earns ₹40 crore)

Sam Bahadur day 4 box office report

Vicky Kaushal in a still from Sam Bahadur

On its forth day of release, which was the crucial first Monday, Sam Bahadur had an overall occupancy of about 22.65 percent for its Hindi version, as per the portal. The biopic minted ₹3.50 crore, taking its overall collection after four days to ₹29.05 crore. The film has received unanimous praise for its lead star Vicky Kaushal's performance, but the main challenge that stands in front of the film is Animal, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial starring Ranbir Kapoor. It has recorded a stellar first Monday with ₹40 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the early box office numbers of the film on X. He shared, “#SamBahadur is steady on on the crucial Monday… Performing best at select metros mainly… Fri 6.25 cr, Sat 9 cr, Sun 10.30 cr, Mon 3.50 cr. Total: ₹ 29.05 cr. #India biz.”

About Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur stars Vicky Kaushal as the first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in his biopic. Sam Bahadur highlights the life and work of Sam Manekshaw alongside Sanya Malhotra playing his wife. Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh is also a part of the film as she appears as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film added: “Sam Bahadur chooses to tell the story of its celebrated protagonist without much narrative pyrotechnics, divergence or problematising Manekshaw's recent appropriation as the ultimate sigma male. It is so single-mindedly committed to reaping the rewards of bringing his legend alive on screen that it ends up delivering a hagiography.”

