Samantha Lockwood heaps praises on Hrithik Roshan: ‘He is not hard on the eyes'

Hollywood actor Samantha Lockwood who met actor Hrithik Roshan last month, has now praised him in a new interview. Samantha was earlier spotted attending Salman Khan's birthday bash.

Last month, Samantha posted pictures with Hrithik on Instagram. She captioned it, “Fun to meet this actor who also comes from a movie family, loves action and Hawaii … superstar @hrithikroshan."

In a new interview with India Today, Samantha talked about her meeting with Hrithik and called him a “nice looking guy.” She said, "My experience of meeting him was great. He is a very nice guy and it was nice talking to him about Hawaii, which is one of my favourite places in the world. I have been there. I have been going there since I was a kid. I have owned a Yoga studio there for about four years. I love that place. So, he and I got to talk about that. We talked about movies. He is, of course, a nice looking guy, not hard on the eyes."

She also explained what she likes about Hrithik, she said “He keeps himself in really good shape. He is just super sweet. He has a nice energy. He is very family oriented. He talks about his kids a lot. He is hardworking and he is always shooting something. He never stops. So that is another great quality.”

Samantha earlier made headlines after rumours about her alleged relationship with actor Salman Khan started doing the rounds. Earlier this month, Samantha rubbished the rumours. She told Bollywood Hungama, "I think people talk a lot. I think people can say a lot about nothing. I met Salman and he's a very nice guy, that's all there is to say about that. So I don't know where people get that idea from. I mean I met him, I met Hrithik, nobody says anything about me and Hrithik. So I don't know where this news comes from but obviously, it gets spun out of proportion."

Samantha is the daughter of Star Trek's Gary Lockwood, she is best known for her role as Cindy Patterson on Hawaii Five-0.

