Samantha Ruth Prabhu feels truly lucky and blessed, shares pics from Citadel premiere: 'Amongst the world's best...'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she was 'truly humbled' to attend the world premiere of Citadel on April 18 in London, where she mingled with 'some of the world's best'. Samantha is set to reunite with her The Family Man directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK for the Indian chapter of Citadel, a globe-trotting spy drama. She also gave her co-star Varun Dhawan a shoutout as she shared their photos on Thursday from Citadel's London premiere. Samantha posed with Citadel's lead actors Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, among others in the pictures. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan twin in black at Citadel London premiere

Samantha, who was dressed in black for the event, wrote in her Instagram caption, "Truly humbled to be amongst some of the world's best at the global premiere of Citadel in London. The camaraderie, the creativity, the talent, the love, the shared vision, the dream of the people in that room was so inspiring and invigorating that I feel truly lucky and blessed to be part of this team and the Citadel Universe."

The actor further wrote as she wished Priyanka Chopra and the Citadel cast and crew the best, “In awe of this world created by @therussobrothers and kudos to @primevideo for backing that vision. All the best to @priyankachopra @maddenrichard @stanleytucci, Leslie Manville and the stellar star cast. Be ready to catch the exhilarating series, @citadelonprime on April 28 on @amazonprime. This is just the beginning. We cannot wait to bring to you the Indian chapter soon @rajandk @varundvn @mensit.”

Samantha is working alongside Varun Dhawan on the Indian original series within the Citadel franchise, whose flagship show, featuring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, starts streaming on Prime Video on April 28. The upcoming series is full of action. In a recent interview, Samantha said even though her health posed a major challenge, she enjoyed doing action for Citadel.

"Physically, the show is very intense, there is a lot of action in Citadel and we recently shot something and we are very happy and proud to show it to the world, I am really looking forward to that. Considering the challenges that I am facing health wise, I am glad I am able to do what I am doing in Citadel. Everyone is being patient and kind and I am truly grateful for that," the actor had told PTI earlier this month.

Samantha had opened up about being diagnosed with myositis last year. She had taken a break from films after she was diagnosed with the rare autoimmune disease, while shooting for her Telugu film Kushi. She was last seen in Shaakuntalam, which was released on April 14.

