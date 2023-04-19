Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan twin in black at Citadel London premiere, join Priyanka Chopra for pics

The London premiere of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's action thriller web series Citadel also had the team of the show's Indian version in attendance. Actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, along with director duo Raj and DK attended the premiere. They were all in black. Also read: Priyanka Chopra leaves Nick Jonas obsessed with her red dress at Citadel premiere. See pics Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended Citadel premiere in London on Tuesday.

While Varun wore a black see-through t-shirt, matching denims, boots and a jacket, Samantha was in a black co-ord set paired with a statement neckpiece and bracelet. They also posed with Raj and DK at the event. Meanwhile, lead actor of the original, Priyanka slayed in an off-shoulder red gown and her co-star Richard Madden was in a black suit. Priyanka's actor-singer husband Nick Jonas and her mom Dr Madhu Chopra also attended the premiere.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan at Citadel premiere.

Created by the Russo Brothers, Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26. Richard and Priyanka play two elite agents named Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh respectively in the spy agency Citadel.

In a recent interview with PTI, Samantha said Raj and DK, who have earlier worked on The Family Man, are pushing the boundaries even further with action and emotions. The actor is dealing with myositis as she shoots for the action-packed show. Talking about shooting for action sequences, she said, "Considering the challenges that I am facing health wise, I am glad I am able to do what I am doing in Citadel. Everyone is being patient and kind and I am truly grateful for that.”

Sharing her excitement about doing action despite the health condition, she said, "I am all very eager to dive into it, especially for a girl to do action and it is not really every day that you get a tag that, ‘she is good at action’. So, now you want to do better and you want to push it, and you don’t want that tag to go away. I think that is what is pushing me to my maximum capabilities.”

