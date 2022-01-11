Samantha Ruth Prabhu questions Akshay Kumar's behaviour as he breaks into her home in new video. Watch

Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have come together on screen for the first time, though just for a television commercial for now. The two have featured in a commercial for a snack and have left their fans asking for more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The commercial features Akshay as a thief who breaks into Samantha's house at night. However, he forgets his job upon spotting a snack and is caught by Samantha and her family members as he binges on the snack. Samantha catches him and snatches the packet from him to relish it herself. Samantha's onscreen mom offers some to Akshay as well which melts his heart. As he begins to leave, Samantha lovingly tells him that they have called a car for him and a police siren is heard in the background.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several of their fans expressed their happiness on seeing them uniting for a project but many expressed their wish to see them come together for a movie as well. A fan reacted to the ad shared by Akshay, "We want this pair sir. Another said on Twitter, “We love to see Akshay Kumar and Samanth Prabhu together in a movie.” One more fan said, “Hope this pair do atleast one movie together.”

Akshay is currently working on his several projects. He was recently shooting for Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha and has also wrapped up Bachchan Panday and Raksha Bandhan. He recently unveiled the trailer of period drama Prithviraj and also has OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 in pipeline.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also rad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu aces kneeling squat jumps, bursts into laughter at her stylist’s ‘epic fail’ attempt

Samantha is a big name in South and made her Hindi debut with the second season of The Family Man last year. She recently made headlines with her special dance number in Allu Arjun's Pushpa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON