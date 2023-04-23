Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts as Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in her Eid outfit

Actor Kangana Ranaut shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram as she celebrated Eid. Taking to the social media platform on Saturday, Kangana posted her photos as she gave different poses for the camera inside her house. (Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns 35: Kangana Ranaut wishes 'talented hottie')

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reacted to Kangana Ranaut's Eid post.

For the occasion, Kangana wore a yellow and royal blue suit, green dupatta and golden juttis. She captioned the post, "Every festival is a potential memory … explore it …. Live it …. Feel it." Reacting to the post, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, “Wow (red heart emoji).”

A fan wrote, "Class, grace, beauty." Another person said, "Absolutely gorgeous and legendary." A comment read, "Old world charm." "These pics are giving me vibes of Waheeda Rehman ji," said an Instagram user.

The two actors often compliment each other on social media platforms. Kangana and Samantha also wish one another on their birthdays. Last year on Kangana's birthday, Samantha shared a picture of Kangana on her Instagram from her Vaishno Devi temple visit. She had written, “Wishing the powerhouse of talent, the actress who raises the bar with each of her performances, the ever gorgeous Kangana Ranaut a very happy birthday.”

Just over a month later on Samantha's birthday, Kangana shared a glamourous picture of the actor on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Happy birthday @samantharuthprabhuoffl. You gorgeous talented hottie," along with fire and crown emojis.

Fans will see Kangana in Chandramukhi 2, helmed by P Vasu, and the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film Chandramukhi. In Chandramukhi 2, Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills. Kangana will also be seen in the upcoming period drama film Emergency which also marks her first solo directorial film. Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

She will also be seen in Tejas in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. The audience will also see Kangana in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and The Incarnation: Sita in the pipeline.

Fans saw Samantha last in Shaakuntalam, based on a popular Indian classic play Abhigyan Shakuntalam by Kalidasa. Shakuntala was the wife of King Dushyant and the mother of Bharata. Dev Mohan was paired opposite Samantha. The film hit the theatres on April 14. She will be next seen in an upcoming romantic film Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She also has the action thriller web series Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan.

