Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns 35: Kangana Ranaut wishes 'talented hottie', Taapsee Pannu says she breaks her own benchmarks

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is celebrating her 35th birthday on Thursday. Several of her colleagues from the film industry have wished her on the occasion. While Varun Dhawan called her a 'dog mother' for her love for her pets, Taapsee Pannu applauded her for setting new benchmarks =n. Also read: Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal movie review: Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film is a rom-com with rough edges

Kangana shared a glamourous picture of Samantha on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy birthday @samantharuthprabhuoffl. You gorgeous talented hottie," along with fire and crown emojis.

Kangana Ranaut, Tamannaah Bhatia and Kiara Advani wished Samantha on her birthday.

Taapsee showered Samantha with a lot of praise. "Happy birthday to the woman who keeps breaking her own benchmarks and who creates reality beyond the walls of expectations," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Tamannaah Bhatia said on her Instagram Stories, “Happy Birthday Dearest @samantharuthprabhuoffl. Have a great year ahead and keep shining.”

Kiara Advani shared a monochrome picture of her on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Happy birthday to the supremely talented and absolutely stunning @samantharuthprabhuoffl. May this year be your bestest yet. Lots of love always!”

Varun, who is an animal lover himself, shared a picture of Samantha sitting with her pet dogs. He wrote, “Happy birthday @samantharuthprabhuoffl dog mother wishing all the love, happiness and peace. May this year be your best year.”

Filmmaker Atlee shared a picture with Samantha and wrote, “Happy happy bday Thambi! Wishing you a blockbuster year ahead.”

Samantha saw the release of her film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal on her birthday. The romantic comedy also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Samantha has three more Telugu films in pipeline, including Shaakuntalam and Yashoda.

The actor had an eventful professional year in 2021 as she won praise for her special dance number in Pushpa: The Rise and also made her Hindi web series debut with The Family Man 2.

