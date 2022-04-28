Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal movie review: Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film is a rom-com with rough edges

Vignesh Shivn’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is one of those romantic comedies that you’ll likely enjoy if you don’t take it too seriously. It’s a harmless entertainer that tries to make dating two women at the same time look cool, and it works as long as you don’t get think too hard about what the film tries to normalise. If the film’s central idea doesn’t bother you, you’re in for a lighthearted entertainer that’s strongly aided by the lead performances by Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who make this work with their effortless screen presence. Also read: It’s a wrap for Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu says audiences will laugh till their tummies hurt

Vijay Sethupathi plays Rambo, who is born in a family that believes they will die if they get married. Rambo’s father dies on the day he’s born. Growing up with this tragedy, Rambo believes that he’s the unluckiest person in the world. As a kid, he believes he’s so unlucky that he could even kill his ailing mom if he comes close to her. Therefore, he runs away from his village and stays as far as possible from his mother. He checks in on her health at regular intervals by staying in touch with his aunt.

Cut to many years later, Rambo meets Kanmani (Nayanthara) and Khatija (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) and falls in love with both of them. However, all hell breaks loose when both Kanmani and Khatija find out that they’re being two-timed and the rest of the story revolves around the decision they take together.

Vignesh Shivn is known for his quirky stories and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which features Vijay Sethupathi in one of his funniest avatars in recent times, is no different. It has spurts of good comedy and performances that’ll make you root for the characters.

It falters in the writing department, especially when it talks about two women coming together to heal a man and his issues. In spite of the comical treatment, it is problematic when the film expects audiences to empathize with a hero who needs two women to fix his problems because he grew up with a lot of insecurities. If only more sensitivity was shown in handling such a love triangle where the women have to go through a lot of emotional turmoil to make the hero understand what he’s doing is wrong, the film would’ve worked better. Also read: How Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks the mould of a ‘traditional Indian heroine’

The film, nevertheless, is salvaged by decent comedy and Anirudh’s splendid music. Vijay Sethupathi is at his effortless best on screen, and alongside both Nayanthara and Samantha, we get some lovely moments between the trio. The film does feel dragged post interval but by the end, it makes up for the problematic plot.

Film: Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal

Director: Vignesh Shivn

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Prabhu

