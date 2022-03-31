It’s a wrap for Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu says audiences will laugh till their tummies hurt

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Thursday took to Instagram to announce that the shoot of her upcoming Tamil romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, has been wrapped up. Sharing some pictures from the wrap-up party along with her post, Samantha said she can’t wait for the film to make the audiences laugh till their tummies hurt. Also read: Vijay Sethupathi: It is very difficult for me to watch my films

Directed by Vignesh Shivn, the film is a love triangle comedy about a guy stuck between two women in love. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

In an Instagram post, Samantha wrote: “And it’s a wrap. #kaathuvaakularendukaadhal. Can’t wait for you to laugh till your tummies hurt and then just a little bit more (sic).”

In the film, Vijay and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal,Samantha play characters named Rambo and Khatija, respectively. Nayanthara plays a character called Kanmani.

Samantha was spotted at the Mumbai airport after the film wrap.

The film’s teaser was released on the eve of Valentine’s Day this year. Going by the teaser, it looks like Vijay Sethupathi plays a character that convinces both Nayanthara and Samantha to settle down in a three-way relationship. The teaser confirmed that the film will hit the screens worldwide on April 28.

The project marks the maiden collaboration of Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha as a pair. Even though both of them were part of the critically-acclaimed Tamil film Super Deluxe, they didn’t have scenes together.

The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander. The film marks the reunion of Vignesh, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara after their previous outing Naanum Rowdydhaan. This will be Vignesh’s fourth outing as a director. Last year, he directed a segment in Netflix India’s upcoming Tamil anthology, Paava Kadhaigal. Vignesh’s short in the anthology explores same gender love and features Anjali, Kalki Koechlin in lead roles.

