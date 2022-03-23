Samantha Ruth Prabhu unfollows ex-husband Naga Chaitanya on Instagram, shares cryptic post: 'You got this'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu unfollowed her ex-husband actor Naga Chaitanya on Instagram. She also shared a cryptic quote on her Instagram Stories, that reads, ‘you got this.’ Naga Chaitanya and Samantha issued a statement on October 2, 2021 as they ended their nearly four-year-long marriage. (Also Read: Nagarjuna slams fake reports about him ‘breaking silence’ on Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce)

On Wednesday, after unfollowing Naga Chaitanya on Instagram, Samantha shared a cryptic quote on her Instagram Stories. The quote reads, "Sometimes, the strength within isn't a big fiery flame for all to see. Sometimes, it's just a tiny spark that whispers ever so softly ‘keep going, you got this.’” Samantha had earlier deleted her pictures with Naga from her social media handles.

On October 2, 2021, Samantha and Naga shared a statement announcing their divorce. The statement read, “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

The couple got engaged in a ceremony in Hyderabad in January 2017. Samantha and Naga tied the knot in Goa as per Hindu rituals on October 6, 2017, and then according to Christian customs the following day.

In December last year, in an interview with Filmfare, Samantha spoke about ending her relationship with Naga Chaitanya. "I still have to live my life. I know I'm still going to live my life and with all the issues that I now faced in my personal life, I was surprised at how strong I was. I thought I was a much weaker person. I thought that with my separation, I would crumble and die. I didn't think I was capable of being this strong...Today I'm very very proud of how strong I'm because I really didn't know I was," she had said.

Samantha was recently seen in actor Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise. She featured in a song, Oo Antava along with Allu Arjun. The actor will make her international debut with a film titled The Arrangements of Love, directed by Philip John.

