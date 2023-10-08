Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Rhea Chakraborty ‘hero’ as she talks about family's support after Sushant Singh Rajput death

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 08, 2023 12:30 PM IST

Rhea Chakraborty shared her family stood by her during tough times after Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Here's how Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reacted.

Rhea Chakraborty has reacted after Samantha Ruth Prabhu called her a hero. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Rhea shared a video of her recent interview with India Today. In the clip, she spoke about the strength she received from her family members during the probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. (Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta hits out at Rhea Chakraborty)

Rhea praises her family

Rhea Chakraborty and Samantha Ruth Prabhu praised each other.

In the video, Rhea Chakraborty spoke about how her family stood by her during the tough times. She said, "I think my entire strength, resilience came from my family. My father being in the army, I think we had that army upbringing. I remember when everything was at its peak he told me, 'In the army when we are getting shot at, we don't lie down and go. We stand up and take a bullet on our shoulder. We take it, so take it. And even then if you have to go you will go. But at least you stood up and you gave yourself a last fighting chance'. So I would give it entirely to my family."

Rhea also lauds Shibani Dandekar

She also added, "If it wasn't for my mom, dad, my brother and even Nidhi my friend is here. Some of my other friends Shibani Dandekar, Anisha, few of my girlfriends stood by me. We were a handful of people and we were facing mobs the size of billions. But I think that's all you need, three or four people who trust you and love you. They are pillars of sanity. And you're good, you're golden."

Samantha praises Rhea

Rhea reacted to Samantha's post.
Sharing the video, Rhea wrote, "Fauji ki beti (Soldier's daughter)." Sharing the post on Instagram Stories, Samantha wrote, "Hero @rhea_chakraborty (red heart emojis)." Re-sharing it Instagram Stories, Rhea wrote, "Right back at you (red heart emoji)." Rhea was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput. He was found dead on June 14, 2020, in his Bandra flat.

About Sushant and Rhea

Days after his death, the late actor's father filed an FIR against Sushant's then-girlfriend Rhea accusing her of abetment of suicide and money laundering. Sushant's father demanded legal action against her. The case was soon transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau also got involved to investigate accusations of money laundering and drugs. None of these charges have been proven yet.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
rhea chakraborty samantha ruth prabhu
